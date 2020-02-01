Watch as a BMTC driver, obviously enraged over a mishap, walks towards a biker and beats him on the head first and tries to go for one more blow. The lady accompanying the biker stops the BMTC personnel from further attacking the biker.
BMTC Bus Driver Beats Biker In Road Rage
Budget 2020: In Conversation With Economist Vikas Singh
Today was a monumentous day for the Indian economy as the budget for today was announced.The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in her speech that spaned over 4 hours spoke about budget allotments for the many sectors. We have with us economist Vikas Singh who will give us an insight to his opinion on today’s budget announcements.
Sloth Crawls On Python’s Head, Unharmed
Watch a sloth slowly crawl towards a huge python. The sloth then tries to make its way towards a tree and on the way starts to clim the pythons head. Thankfully the python does not harm the sloth and they both go their way.
Helicopter Blades Cuts Through Truck’s Carrier
A Helicopter is found parked in between two roads making it ready to take off. A truck finds itself trying to switch directions and turns to close to the blades of the chopper. The blades cut through the trucks carrier and scaters on the roads, all of its contents.
Headlines Today | 11AM | 01 February 2020
Headlines Today | 11AM | 01 January 2020