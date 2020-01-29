Headlines Today | 5PM | 29 January 2020
Selfie Gone Wrong | Salman Khan Snatches Fan’s Mobile And Walks Away
A visibly irritated Salman Khan was seen snatching the phone of a fan who tried to take selfie with the actor without his permission at the Goa airport. The video of the incident has now gone viral.
Run Boy Run| NEVER Do This To An Elephant
The video shows a man hitting and chasing an elephant from the fields. Once he hits it,the animal turns around and starts chasing the man back. Luckily he escaped its wrath.
Headlines Today | 11AM | 29 January 2020
Headlines Today | 5PM | 28 January 2020
