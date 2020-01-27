Priyanka’s bell-sleeved Ralph & Russo gown, complete with a plunging neck-line which went up to her naval, has set the style police in a tizzy. She styled it with a sleek &simple hairdo and sparkling earrings. Priyanka also accessorized with a crystal stud on her bellybutton.
Priyanka Chopra’s Bold Naval Dropping Look At The Grammy’s 2020
Must Watch | How Not Avoid Getting Late To Work
A video of two riders taking a bath while riding a bike on a busy road has gone viral on a social network. They were later fined by police in South Vietnam. Other motorists have caught their bizarre act on mobile and uploaded it to the social networking site
Surprise| Salman Khan Wishes Fans On Republic Day In A Unique Way
Salman Khan wishes fans Republic Day and spread the message of being fit by riding a bicycle in the lanes of Mumbai
Headlines Today | 11AM | 27 January 2020
Adorable: A Video Of Kid Enjoying Candy During Prayer
Nowadays we are getting an opportunity to witness cute moments through various platforms. Thanks to social media which will make people aware of a few important things and on the other hand some funny moments. Now, a video of a kid sneakily enjoying a candy ring during his school prayer is going viral on social media.