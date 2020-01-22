This video shows the MDH Spice manufacturer owner Dharam Pal Gulati (96)dancing at a venue. Gulati is the owner of the Rs 2,000-crore Mahashaya Di Hatti (MDH) group and was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for trade and industry.
Inspiring | ‘MDH Asli Masala’ Is What Keeps Dharam Pal Gulati Still Dancing
