In a video shared by a passenger, shows a tea stall owner on Platform No 7 in Chennai’s Egmore Railway station filling water from the external part of a train’s toilet. The Indian railways quickly responded on receipt of the complaint and the stall was immediately closed pending investigation. On detailed investigation, it was found that salesman had used the water to refill the outer wall of the double walled electrical milk boiler & not for adulterating the milk putting rest to the doubt that he had used the water for making tea or coffee.