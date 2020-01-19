On the day of Pongal at Siravayal in Sivaganga district, a bull named Selvam broke away from its rope and went amok in the open area. It went charging towards a woman who was holding her child and another young boy.Luckily the woman bent down, the bull jumped over her, and a serious accident was averted with her ducking on time.
Jallikattu Bull| Woman, Children Miss Accident By Fraction Of Second
