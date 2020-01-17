Watch| High Power Committee Meeting With AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Headlines Today | 12PM | 17 January 2020
International Kite Festival 2020 In Hyderabad | Day 2 Highlights
The three-day International Kite And Sweet Festival 2020 which began on Monday was held at Parade Ground in Secunderabad. Watch Day 2 of the festival.
Hirthik Roshan And Big B Impressed With This New Yuvraj Baba Jackson | Here’s Why
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachhan and Hirthik Roshan have praised Yuvraj Singh aka ‘@babajackson2020’ a TikTok dancing star whose smooth airwalk danceshave left the netizens also spell bound. The long list of those impressed includes Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and choreographer Remo D’souza, among others.
Sankranti Stress: ‘Gangireddu’ Bull Collapses, Refuses To Perform
In what could be seen as animal cruelty a bull decked up as a traditional Gangireddu collapse safter it became tired of performing in a high way drive-in restaurant named ‘’7’’ on NH-65. Even as the owner of the bull forcibly tried to pull it up, the tired bull refused to get up.