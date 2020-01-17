Scary| Woman Almost Falls Of Train, After Thief Snatches Her Bag
Related stories
Videos
Watch| Reverse Gear Run When The Jumbo Charges After You
The video shows a man running from a charging elephant, which chased his truck. The man had no time to change course and started driving in the reverse for some time,after the tired elephant stopped.
Videos
Headlines Today | 5PM | 17 January 2020
Headlines Today | 5PM | 17 January 2020
Videos
Watch| Girl Who Fell Into Borewell Rescued By Youth
A young girl who fell into a borewell was rescued on time by local youth from Kandamangalam at Villupuram inTamil Nadu.
Videos
Headlines Today | 12PM | 17 January 2020
Headlines Today | 12PM | 17 January 2020