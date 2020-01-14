International Kite Festival 2020 In Hyderabad | Day 2 Highlights
Related stories
Videos
Hirthik Roshan And Big B Impressed With This New Yuvraj Baba Jackson | Here’s Why
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachhan and Hirthik Roshan have praised Yuvraj Singh aka ‘@babajackson2020’ a TikTok dancing star whose smooth airwalk danceshave left the netizens also spell bound. The long list of those impressed includes Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and choreographer Remo D’souza, among others.
Videos
Sankranti Stress: ‘Gangireddu’ Bull Collapses, Refuses To Perform
In what could be seen as animal cruelty a bull decked up as a traditional Gangireddu collapse safter it became tired of performing in a high way drive-in restaurant named ‘’7’’ on NH-65. Even as the owner of the bull forcibly tried to pull it up, the tired bull refused to get up.
Videos
Hilarious| Owner’s‘Over The Arena’ Expressions While Watching Cockfight
The expressions and sound given by an owner of a rooster, which was participating in cockfight, are simply hilarious. The man is seen making strange noises and literally falling into the inflated arena in desperation that his pet wins the fight.
Videos
Headlines Today | 11AM | 14 January 2020
Headlines Today | 11AM | 14 January 2020