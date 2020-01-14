Hirthik Roshan And Big B Impressed With This New Yuvraj Baba Jackson | Here’s Why
Related stories
Videos
International Kite Festival 2020 In Hyderabad | Day 2 Highlights
The three-day International Kite And Sweet Festival 2020 which began on Monday was held at Parade Ground in Secunderabad. Watch Day 2 of the festival.
Videos
Sankranti Stress: ‘Gangireddu’ Bull Collapses, Refuses To Perform
In what could be seen as animal cruelty a bull decked up as a traditional Gangireddu collapse safter it became tired of performing in a high way drive-in restaurant named ‘’7’’ on NH-65. Even as the owner of the bull forcibly tried to pull it up, the tired bull refused to get up.
Videos
Hilarious| Owner’s‘Over The Arena’ Expressions While Watching Cockfight
The expressions and sound given by an owner of a rooster, which was participating in cockfight, are simply hilarious. The man is seen making strange noises and literally falling into the inflated arena in desperation that his pet wins the fight.
Videos
Headlines Today | 11AM | 14 January 2020
Headlines Today | 11AM | 14 January 2020