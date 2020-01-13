Headlines Today | 11AM | 13 January 2020
Watch| Allu Arjun Ramuloo Ramulaa Creating Fans ‘Arachakam’ In Theatres
Allu Arjun’s song from his recently released Ala Vaikunthapurramlo , Ramuloo Ramula has set of his fans dancing in the theatres itself in the state of Telangana
Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapurramloo Public Talk
Allu Arjun is back with a bang, and Ala Vaikuntapurramloo is a bang of a hit indeed. Many of the fans who visited the Prasads Imax theatre were showering praises at every aspect of the movie, Tabu is also back with a bang and the role she played in this movie justified her comeback
Two Bihar Girls Beaten By Family For Running Away With Lover
You can See that two girls from Bhagalpur of Bihar, came back home after running away with their lovers. The family accord them with a welcome of sticks. They are seen being beaten up quite mercilessly.
Fire Work Factory Flames Triggering Many Little Explosions That Lead To A Big One
Watch as a fireworks Factory burst into flames sending many little explosions that lead to a big cloud of smoke. We don’t know if there were any fatalities or causalities in the factory, all we see is a beautiful chaos in the power of fire.