Fire Work Factory Flames Triggering Many Little Explosions That Lead To A Big One
Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapurramloo Public Talk
Allu Arjun is back with a bang, and Ala Vaikuntapurramloo is a bang of a hit indeed. Many of the fans who visited the Prasads Imax theatre were showering praises at every aspect of the movie, Tabu is also back with a bang and the role she played in this movie justified her comeback
Two Bihar Girls Beaten By Family For Running Away With Lover
You can See that two girls from Bhagalpur of Bihar, came back home after running away with their lovers. The family accord them with a welcome of sticks. They are seen being beaten up quite mercilessly.
Headlines Today | 11AM | 12 January 2020
Snake Vomits Plastic Bottle
We have seen animals dying due to plastic ingestion. The plastic wastes that are filling up our lands are of a great threat to our animals. You see a snake who tried to consume a plastic bottle,vomits it out in one whole piece.