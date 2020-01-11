We have seen animals dying due to plastic ingestion. The plastic wastes that are filling up our lands are of a great threat to our animals. You see a snake who tried to consume a plastic bottle,vomits it out in one whole piece.
Sanke Vomits Plastic bottle
