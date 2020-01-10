A video where a dog is sitting pillion on a bike just like how a man would is going viral. But what is more interesting is that the dog is also wearing a helmet for safety, showing how much the owner cares for his pet
Must Watch | Owner’s Love For Pet On The Road
