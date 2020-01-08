Headlines Today | 11AM | 08 January 2020
Deepika Padukone Visits JNU To Console Students
JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh’s video of a bleeding head and the photo of Professor Sucharita Sen’s bandaged head sent shock waves through social media on Sunday night.
Headlines Today | 5PM | 07 January 2020
Massive Python Shows Its Full Length On Tree
A Python is seen climbing a tree in Karnataka. This massive python shows off its gracefull length while trying to climb a tree. You can see how long a python can really get while peacefully going its everyday explorations.
Terrifying: Mob Sexually Assualts Screaming Woman In Egypt
A mob is seen sexually assaulting a woman in Egypt. The woman is seen helplessly screaming in horror as the mob take advantage of the situation. People do come to help, but the proportions were a little too many. This is a scary state of affairs in Egypt.