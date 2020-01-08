New Delhi: Deepika Padukone left her fan clubs and the national capital buzzing on Tuesday evening when she decided to drop in on the students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. The university saw an attack by several masked goons on Sunday night, which apparently followed a student clash.
Deepika visited JNU around 7.45 pm and stayed on campus for about 10 minutes. The actress left without saying anything.
The masked goons, armed with sticks and sledgehammers, barged in through the university main gate on Sunday night and not only destroyed university property, but also injured students and faculty members. JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh's video of a bleeding head and the photo of Professor Sucharita Sen's bandaged head sent shockwaves through social media on Sunday night.
Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to support the students, with Deepika joining the fray tonight. The actress, who is in Delhi to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak, was in all-black - also a symbol of solidarity with the students - while visiting the university. Chants of 'azadi' are said to have welcomed the Padmaavat actress to the university.
