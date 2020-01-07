Headlines Today | 11AM | 07 January 2020
Massive Python Shows Its Full Length On Tree
A Python is seen climbing a tree in Karnataka. This massive python shows off its gracefull length while trying to climb a tree. You can see how long a python can really get while peacefully going its everyday explorations.
Headlines Today | 5PM | 06 January 2020
Cat Interrupts Praying Monk For Attention
Cats are not well known to be affectionate creatures. Only a cat person will know how a cat takes to one person and gives that person it’sall. You can see this cat here that is really climbing all over this monks lap tring to get the monks attention. This video will make you go aww.
Rishabh Pant Shares Mock Video Of Him Fighting With Yuz Chahal And Nick Webb
Rishabh Pant and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took some time out to work in the gym. They were seen having a mock fight with the Team India’s strength-and-conditioning coach Nick Webb.