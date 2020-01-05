Headlines Today | 10AM | 05 January 2020
Train Crossing Traffic Stopper Falls On Biker
In this video you can see how a train crossing’s traffic stopper is being lowered and raised back up multiple times as the traffic under it does not seem to stop as they want to pass the crossing, before having to wait for the train. A biker tries to bolt his way through the closing gate and the gate coses in on him pushing him and his bike falling on the road.
Headlines Today | 5PM | 04 January 2020
Dhoni And Ziva Building A Snowman In Dehradun
You can see ace cricketer MS Dhoni playing with his daughter building a snowman. Dhoni is giving parenting goals to many and is sure proving to be a good father.
Python, A Baby’s Best Friend
You can see in this video a Python that obviously is domesticated, and comfortable around humans in its way, while a little baby, with absolutely no fear of the creature is making summer salts and twirling around with the Python.