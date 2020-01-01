NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force extended new year greetings to the people with a video that rides high on emotion and patriotism, as it lauded the IAF's air warriors who guard the skies.
The nearly two-and-a-half-minute long video released on new year's eve by the IAF on Twitter has already clocked over 12,500 views, nearly 5,000 likes and more than 900 retweets.
The IAF's motto is 'Nabhah Sparsham Diptam!' (Touch the Sky with Glory!) and the air warrior "flies like an eagle", the video states.
The clip contains footage of operations undertaken by the IAF in the past, and the background score heightens the patriotic content.
Also Read | New Year High: Rs 380 Crore Liquor Sold In Telangana In Just 2 Days