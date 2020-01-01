New Year 2020| Spectacular Fireworks At Burj Khalifa,Dubai
Rat VS Dog| This Is Truly A David Vs Goliath Fight To Watch
In this viral video, a rat is seen fighting back against a dog, which attacked it. Netizens are hailing the rat’s attacks similar to that of karate moves.
Headlines Today | 11AM | 01 January 2020
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hyderabad Petrol Pump
Massive fire broke out at Hyderabad petrol pump
Man Celebrating New Year Among Pythons
Watch a man sitting among many pythons. Scary as it seems, the man looks as relaxed as a man can be, while the pythons are slithering around him like it was a norm.