Headlines Today | 5PM | 01 January 2020
Watch: IAF’s New Year Video Rides High On Patriotism
The nearly two-and-a-half-minute long video released on new year’s eve by the IAF on Twitter has already clocked over 12,500 views, nearly 5,000 likes and more than 900 retweets.
Rare Sightings| Two Tigers Walking In The Night At Yavatmal Reserve Road
Two young tigers were spotted walking on the road in the nighttime at Yavatmal forest reserve in Maharashtra was captured on camera.
Rat VS Dog| This Is Truly A David Vs Goliath Fight To Watch
In this viral video, a rat is seen fighting back against a dog, which attacked it. Netizens are hailing the rat’s attacks similar to that of karate moves.
New Year 2020| Spectacular Fireworks At Burj Khalifa,Dubai
Watch the sound and light show combined with fireworks emanating from the world’s largest tower- Burj Khalifa in Dubai.