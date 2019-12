View this post on Instagram

A thrilling video of two tigers chasing a deer in the Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh. The video is unusual and rare as it shows two tigers hunting together. For the uninitiated, tigers rarely hunt in packs. . Video by Susanta Nanda IFS. . . #fabhappyjourney #penchnationalpark #pench #wildlife #wildplanet #wildlifeindia #wildlifetour #wildlife_vision #tigersafari #junglebook #jungle #forest #penchtigerreserve #hunting #tiger #wildlifeprotection