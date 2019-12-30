Burger King Manager Goes Crazy, Drugs Suspected

Watch as a manager of a burger king goes crazy at the outlet. She starts off by trying to break the door from its hinges. Then she is seen climbing the counter to get behind it, and is later seen assaulting a person sitting on a table. The comment son the video suggest that she could be on drugs, but all we can get out of this situation is that she is not in the right kind of mindset. It was a good thing the people in the store understood her situation and did not assault her back