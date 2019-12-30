Headlines Today | 5PM | 30 December 2019
Videos
Jet Blue Flight Lands With Landing Gear Failure
This videos hows how the wheels of a jet blue flight deployed itself in a side ways position. This gave a challenge to the pilots to see that the flight lands on its rare tires for the longest time after which he gets the front flawed set of tyres to touch the runway. This makes smoke to emulate out of the tyres, that later turned into flames. All people on board were afe with some having minor injuries.
Videos
Watch: Kid Falls Off Moving Car In Kerala
A kid is seen falling off a moving car in the middle of the road in Kerala. The incident really send a shiver down the spine of parents. It looks like the child had accidently gotten a hold of the car door handle, and went swinging out as the car was on a curve. Moving traffic came to a stand still on witnessing the incident.
Videos
Elephant Tortured By Indian Mahout
Animal Cruelty has been a topic of discussion in the present decade. Many people have come out opposing animals being confined to cages and zoos. People have been advocating against animal back rides as well. You can see a mahout of an elephant whipping the elephant with a thick cane even as the elephant drops to the floor of being tired.
Videos
Train Stunt Gone Wrong: Don’t Try This Ever
Many teenage Mumbai boys have a craze for foot-boarding off the locals. Some people hang off the pole for extra effect, and some try some dangerous stunts. In this video you can see a boy hanging out from the train for some time. He later is found to be bringing himself closer to the train while seeing a pole nearing his door that could hit him. Calculations go wrong and the pole hits him anyways. This makes the boy swing back into the train. The pressure of the hit was enough to kill him.