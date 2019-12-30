Train Stunt Gone Wrong: Don’t Try This Ever

Many teenage Mumbai boys have a craze for foot-boarding off the locals. Some people hang off the pole for extra effect, and some try some dangerous stunts. In this video you can see a boy hanging out from the train for some time. He later is found to be bringing himself closer to the train while seeing a pole nearing his door that could hit him. Calculations go wrong and the pole hits him anyways. This makes the boy swing back into the train. The pressure of the hit was enough to kill him.