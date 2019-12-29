Old Video But Still Scary: Speeding Motor Boat Hits Fishing Vessel

A 2018 video is going viral where a fishing boat with three people on board suddenly notice a ship coming onto them at a massive speed. Even as they try to wave hands at the ship to make the crew notice them, the boat crashes into them prompting the three to jump off into the chilling waters for safety.The video was caught on Go Pro camera onboard the boat.