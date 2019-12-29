Also Watch Video: Viral: Have You Seen Priyanka Gandhi On A Bike?
Also Watch Video: Viral: Who Wins- Leopard Or Python?
Also Watch Video: Viral: Have You Seen Priyanka Gandhi On A Bike?
Also Watch Video: Viral: Who Wins- Leopard Or Python?
A video of Bangladeshi citizens who were illegally travelling with Indian passports were arrested at Saudi Airport. They were hiding their original Bangladeshi passports in their shoes.
A 2018 video is going viral where a fishing boat with three people on board suddenly notice a ship coming onto them at a massive speed. Even as they try to wave hands at the ship to make the crew notice them, the boat crashes into them prompting the three to jump off into the chilling waters for safety.The video was caught on Go Pro camera onboard the boat.
A video of a man struggling after he is caught by a large snake which could either be a boa constrictor or anaconda is going viral. It is not known whether he managed to escape from its strong clutches after two men try to help him by catching it’s by tail.
A video of Congress Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi going on two wheeler is going viral on social media. In the video, Priyanka is seen riding a scooter with a worker in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.