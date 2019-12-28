Headlines Today | 5PM | 28 December 2019
Viral: Who Wins- Leopard Or Python?
Watch the viral video of a leopard and a Python fighting
‘Go To Pakistan’ Meerut Cop Tells Anti CAA Protestors
In a viral video, SP city Akhilesh Singh can be heard saying to anti CAA protestors to go to Pakistan. The incident is reported to be of December 20.
Woman Wrestles With Thief As He Tries To Rob Store
In a viral video, a woman who was an employee at a Best Buy Store in Waimulu, Hawaii wrestled with a thief who tried to rob the store. Watch the video
Headlines Today | 11AM | 28 December 2019
