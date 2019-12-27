Also Watch Video: Kazakhstan: Rescue Operations After Bek Air Passenger Plane Crashes
this is another example as to how people with hearing impairments can also communicate using video call facility in phones.
A Bek Airplane with 100 passengers crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan.The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, but lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence before hitting a two-storey building.At least 14 people have been killed. The government and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to rescue survivors.
An inspirational video showing a differently-abled boy playing cricket with his school mates is going viral on the net. The best part his team mates including him in the game is winning hearts as well.
Priyanka Chopra and Hubby Nick Jonas indulge in some winter fun as they enjoy snow tubing during their Christmas vacation.