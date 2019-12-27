View this post on Instagram

A Bek Air Plane with 93 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday shortly after taking off, killing at least 15 people, authorities in the Central Asian country said. The Fokker 100 aircraft was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a two-storey building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement. . . . . . . . . . . . . #kazakhstan #aircraft #crash #death #tragedy #news #hospital #nursultan #europe #pilot #cold #planecrash #newspaper #viralvideo #dubai #uae #london #breakingnews #emergency #usa #village #bekair