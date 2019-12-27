Chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra recently took to his Twitter account and shared a video of a man with hearing impairment who is seen talking on a video call on his mobile phone.

He captions the video with this message- We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world... It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us...

The video shows the man sitting in from of a sweet shop seriously talking on a video call to someone in the sigh language. Understanding the use of technology which has helped many people with different abilities, this is another example as to how people with hearing impairments can also communicate using video call facility in phones.

Also Watch Video: Watch | Who Gets Pranked ? Man Or Lion

Also Watch Video: Watch | Priyanka & Nick Jonas Tubing Tryst In The Snow