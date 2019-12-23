Headlines Today | 11AM | 23 December 2019
Videos
Watch : What BJP Leader Pragya Thakur Spoke On The Airlines
The clipping shared by a passenger shows why BJP MP Pragya Thakur was asked to move and how she responded in the airlines.
Videos
Close Shave On Cruise Trip: Two Ships Collide
A cruise ship named Carnival Glory hit another one named Carnival Legend at the Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port. Luckily it was just a mild hit or the else the damage could have been worse.
Videos
Aww ! Little Boy’s Love For Dog Is Winning Hearts.
The video shows alittle boy from Bihar hugging a street dog and showers it with his innocent love.
Videos
Watch| Responsible ‘Kitty’ Cross The Street With Cops Help
The video shows an Indonesian cop helping a cat cross the street. What is even surprising is that the cat actually crosses the road like a dutiful citizen.