HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Police recently shared a traffic alert video about the dangers of trying to open an umbrella, while sitting on the pillion ride of a bike. The video shows a woman trying to open an umbrella while sitting on the pillion and falls of the bike. Luckily she wasn’t injured grievously and her the biker and child also were safe as they didn't fall off with the effect of trying to open the umbrella.

Not many people know about the ' Parachute Effect' the umbrella has when it is opened in the wind. The problem with umbrellas is that they drag with the air similar to the parachute and slow you down to a descent speed, which will affect the speed and momentum of the vehicle.

When the umbrella catches the wind it will sway violently, pull you back and disturb the balance of the two-wheeler.

The ideal way is to not use an umbrella on a two-wheeler. It is extremely dangerous for both the passengers on the bike and as shown in the video the woman falls off while trying to open the umbrella.

Not just the other passengers, this could affect the other passengers, particularly the ones behind you.

If the umbrella flies out of your hands, there is a possibility of it hitting someone riding/driving behind you, which is extremely dangerous in such cases.

In the scenario when the person falls, he or she can get in between or under wheels causing the biker behind to fall off and get hurt along with person who has fallen on the road.

The unsuspecting driver behind may accelerate or brake in panic which could be disastrous in wet conditions if it is the rainy season.

Even when the wind is too strong and yet you try to hold on to the umbrella, you might end up being pulled down and fall on the road or under the vehicle behind you!

So... do not open or use an umbrella while sitting on the pillion ride.