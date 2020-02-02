Going back to 19th century when British invaded India, Charles Walker Posnett of British Wesleyan Methodists visited Medak in the year 1896 and built a bungalow. History has it that he travelled to Medak by horse as there was no rail connectivity between Medak and Hyderabad. At that time, there was a small Christian population who went to a church to offer their prayers.



As the Christian community started expanding, Charles Walker felt the need for expanding the church building. Then he slowly started the construction of present Cathedral in the year 1914 and completed the work on 25 December 1924. The church became the cathedral church of the diocese of Medak in October 1947.



The church complex is an Architectural Marvel spread in more than 300 acres. Accommodating around 5,000 people at a time, the cathedral is 100 ft (30 m) wide and 200 ft (61 m) long and conforms to the Gothic Revival style.