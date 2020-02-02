By Amena Rasti
One of the largest in India, Medak Cathedral is located in Medak district of Telangana, India. Being the largest of all in Telangana, this church is the single largest diocese in Asia and the second in the world after the Vatican.
Here's a history of Medak Cathedral!
Going back to 19th century when British invaded India, Charles Walker Posnett of British Wesleyan Methodists visited Medak in the year 1896 and built a bungalow. History has it that he travelled to Medak by horse as there was no rail connectivity between Medak and Hyderabad. At that time, there was a small Christian population who went to a church to offer their prayers.
As the Christian community started expanding, Charles Walker felt the need for expanding the church building. Then he slowly started the construction of present Cathedral in the year 1914 and completed the work on 25 December 1924. The church became the cathedral church of the diocese of Medak in October 1947.
The church complex is an Architectural Marvel spread in more than 300 acres. Accommodating around 5,000 people at a time, the cathedral is 100 ft (30 m) wide and 200 ft (61 m) long and conforms to the Gothic Revival style.
The church is made up of mosaic tiles which were imported from Britain and Italian masons were engaged for the beautiful construction of the Cathedral. The roof of the church is made sound-proof by means of hollow sponge material.
The huge windows adorning the high walls of the church are made up of stained glasses. They provide a spectacular view during the daytime. No artificial light can re-create this magical scene. And these stained glasses depicting different scenes from Christ’s life is the most fascinating and the biggest attraction of the Cathedral which draws people from all the nation. The window to the north of the church has the rising of Jesus which is painted brilliantly.
With all its fascinating beauty, this century-old Medak Church has turned out to be one of the finest demonstrations of Gothic architecture in the country and is one of the most tranquil places in Telangana.
Check out some pictures of beautiful Medak Cathedral here:
How to reach Medak Cathedral?
By Air
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad which is 146 km far from Medak is the nearest airport. From Hyderabad, you can rent a car or you also have the option to travel in TSRTC buses from Hyderabad to Medak. Church from Medak is 1.5 km, taxis or autos are available from Medak to destination.
By Train
Medak does not have a railway station. Akkannapet(19.1 Km) & Kamareddy (60 km) are the nearest railway stations to Medak which are connected to almost all metro cities including Hyderabad. Taxi/cabs and buses are also available from the railway station to reach Medak.
By Roads
Choosing your own vehicle to drive to Medak Cathedral will be the best option. If you cannot, then no worries. There are frequent buses to Medak run by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) connecting to Hyderabad and many other major cities of Telangana.
