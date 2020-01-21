Bhongir Fort or Bhuvanagiri Fort is located on a single, isolated and monolithic rock at a commanding height of more than 500 feet in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana. It is was built in 10th century by the Western Chalukya ruler Tribhuvanamalla Vikramaditya VI in the year 1076 and the fort is named after him. Initially, it was called as Tribhuvanagir and later the name was changed to Bhuvanagiri.



After Chalukya Dynasty, this fort was ruled by Kakatiya Dynasty and eventually somewhere in the 15th century, the fort was handed over to the Bahamani Sultans and then was taken over by Nizams.



Spread across 50 acres, this fort also witnessed a glorious period under queen Rudramadevi and her grandson Prataparudra’s rule.



There is also a statue of Sardar Papanna at the bottom of the hill. He was a monarch who belonging to the Goud community and a brave warrior who ruled the region around Warangal and Bhongir during Mughal ruler.



It will almost take more than 45 minutes to reach the highest point. The climb to the top of the fort is little difficult as the steps are a little steep. The huge egg-shaped rock will test your agility and strength, but the bird's eye view after reaching the highest point is all worth it.



The Telangana Tourism Department has also started Rock Climbing School at Bhongir Fort. Here, you can try learning professional rock climbing with proper equipment.



How to reach:



The Bhongir fort in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana is at a distance of about 50 km from Hyderabad and is well accessible by road. A couple of trains from Hyderabad also make a stop here.



You will easily reach Bhuvanagiri if you are thinking to travel on your own vehicle as the roads from Hyderabad are in pretty good condition.



Travelling just around 50 kilometres away from the hustle-bustle of your daily routine and with just Rs. 10 entrance ticket, you are getting a chance to witness a wonderful vista of the biggest monolithic rock and an amazing hilltop view. What do you want more?



Providing a perfect getaway for a short trip for city-dwellers of Hyderabad, this countryside fort is a combo of history exploration and adventure and is simply breathtaking.