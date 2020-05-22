HYDERABAD: Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talented and beautiful heroines in Tollywood. She impressed fans with her strong acting skills and cute looks. Be it ‘Geetha’ or ‘Lilly’, she acted with much perfection. She acted in Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and needless to say about how this gorgeous lady has essayed her role in the movie. Anil Ravipudi showed Rashmika in a completely different look and she made everyone laugh out loud with her dialogue delivery.

Rashmika was last seen in ‘Bheeshma’ alongside Nithiin. The film turned out to be a super hit. The actress enjoys a huge fan following in the south. During this lockdown, the 'Geetha Govindam' heroine is trying to find different ways to kill her time. Rashmika is an avid user of social media. She took to her Twitter and posed a fun question to the fans: "If I had to change my name, what would you want it to be? Be nice now!" Some of the fans replied as Lilly, Talasmika, Pink, Honey, Monalisa, etc. Here are a few replies from the fans.