HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni sang praises for her dear hubby, Naga Chaitanya. She took to her Instagram and shared a photo of the 'Premam' hero with a million-dollar smile on his face. Isn't he looking handsome? Obviously, a big Yes.
The 'Akkineni Bahu' captioned the photo as, 'After sending mommy, aunties, sister, friends, very straight male friends, it's now Instagram's turn... 'See my husband looks so handsome no???". Here is the photo, just have a look at it.
To this post, Chay replied as, "Okay now .. this looks like one of those paid partnership posts." The photo was captured during the engagement ceremony of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. Rana Daggubati announced his love saga during this coronavirus stimulated lockdown and ever since the news has been rolled out, Rana-Miheeka's relationship has become the talk of the town. The whole internet is browsing the news.
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, the most adorable couple in Tollywood, and both of them are spending quality time with each other amid the lockdown. The cutest couple attended the engagement ceremony. Here is one more photo from the Instagram of Samantha Akkineni. Check it out!
On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Shekar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’. Sai Pallavi will be seen as the female lead in the flick. After ‘Love Story’, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Parasuram's film. Samantha will be seen in ‘Family Man Season 2’. Sources say that ‘Oh Baby’ star is listening to a couple of scripts and she is likely to act in a biopic.
