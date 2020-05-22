HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Koratala Siva's 'Acharya'. The shooting of the flick will take place once the lockdown is lifted. It is said that the movie, Acharya is going to deliver a social message.

Koratala Siva is one of the filmmakers who try to give a social message to the audience through his films. Post Acharya, the 'Sye Raa' star is going to act under young director, Sujeeth. It is all known knowledge that Chiranjeevi has secured the remake rights of 'Lucifer'.

Sources say that Megastar has asked Sujeeth to make necessary changes in the script so as to suit the taste of the Telugu people. Now, the news is that the makers are scouting for Chiru's heroine. According to some reports, the makers have approached 'Bommarillu' heroine Genelia D'Souza for the female lead in the movie. Another piece of news that grabbed our attention is that Genelia will be seen in a key role; she is likely to act as the sister for Chiranjeevi. As of now, there is no official information regarding this news. Genelia D' Souza stayed away from acting after her marriage with Bollywood actor, Riteish Deshmukh.

The Malayalam movie, 'Lucifer' was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and the story penned by Murali Gopy. The film is a political drama that featured Mohanlal in the lead role. The celluloid won accolades from all the quarters and it minted gold at the box office. Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and others were seen in the key roles.

