HYDERABAD: Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna's untitled film. Pooja Hegde is going to share the screen space with the handsome hunk. The shooting of the film has come to a halt due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

After Radha Krishna's movie, we all know that the 'Baahubali' star is going to act under the direction of Nag Ashwin. The 'Mahanati' filmmaker has announced this news long back and the story of the movie is kept under wraps. Nag Ashwin said that he is going to create a film with Prabhas and it is not either a remake or a biopic. It is an original script and will show Prabhas in a completely new angle.

As per the reports, the movie is going to be a ‘Sci-fi’ film and will be made on a huge budget. The celluloid is going to be a pan-India movie and will be released in Telugu, English, Hindi, and other languages. As per the schedule, the shooting of the movie is supposed to kick start towards the end of 2020 and it will be released by the end of 2021. But, now, due to the lockdown, there may be slight changes in the fixed schedule.

Prabhas' film with Nag Ashwin is going to be bankrolled under Vyjayanthi movies banner. Now, the news is that the makers are busy in finalising the heroine for the movie. It is learned that Alia Bhatt is likely to romance Prabhas in the film. Earlier, the names of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif also came into the picture. We think that Alia Bhatt is going to capture the Tollywood as well. All the filmmakers are showing their interest to rope in Alia Bhatt for their movies. As of now, there is no official information let us wait and see who is going to share screen space opposite Prabhas.

