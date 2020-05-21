HYDERABAD: It's official! Baahubali star Rana Daggubati got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj on May 20. The adorable couple exchanged rings yesterday in the presence of close family members. The event took place at Ramanaidu Studios.

In the photos which were shared on social media, Rana and Miheeka looked happy and their sheer excitement reflected on their faces clearly.

Talking about their engagement attires, while Rana chose traditional mundu and a simple white shirt for his engagement, Miheeka looked pretty and elegant in a south Indian saree. Meanwhile, celebrities and fans have been showering the couple with warm congratulatory messages on social media.



Rana shared a couple of images on social media from the engagement function with a caption, "It's official".