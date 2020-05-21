HYDERABAD: It's official! Baahubali star Rana Daggubati got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj on May 20. The adorable couple exchanged rings yesterday in the presence of close family members. The event took place at Ramanaidu Studios.
In the photos which were shared on social media, Rana and Miheeka looked happy and their sheer excitement reflected on their faces clearly.
Talking about their engagement attires, while Rana chose traditional mundu and a simple white shirt for his engagement, Miheeka looked pretty and elegant in a south Indian saree. Meanwhile, celebrities and fans have been showering the couple with warm congratulatory messages on social media.
Rana shared a couple of images on social media from the engagement function with a caption, "It's official".
Rana Daggubati's wedding is expected to be one of the biggest events in the Telugu film industry. However, the families are yet not sure if it will be a low-key or grand wedding due to the current COVID-19 outbreak ongoing lockdown.
Rana Daggubati introduced Miheeka and and shared with the world his relationship status few days back, on May 12. While announcing their relationship, Rana shared a photo of himself with Miheeka and wrote, "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj."
Miheeka is a designer by profession and owns a firm Dew Drop Design Studio.
On the work front, the Baahubali star will be seen in the multi-lingual Haathi Mere Saathi, Viraata Parvam, and Aranya. The actor is looking forward to these releases later this year.