Australian cricket star David Warner is using the lockdown period effectively with his daily posts on TikTok. Warner, his wife Candice and family have been posting videos of themselves dancing to Indian hits. But today's surprise was when he posted a video of him dancing to the Jr NTR's song 'Pakka Local' from his hit movie 'Janata Garage' and wished the Tollywood actor a very happy birthday in the end.
Trying to match the fast mass steps of Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal's in the song, David Warner and his wife both wearing denim shorts and T shirts make an attempt to dance as well.
He captioned the video -Happy birthday @jrntr have a great day. We tried but wow the dance is fast
Check out the video here:
His attempts at mouthing Telugu dialogues from hits films like Pokiri and Baahubali and dance attempts to Telugu songs has already endeared the Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain to the Telugu crowds.
