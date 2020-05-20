HYDERABAD: 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', the popular music talent hunt show on Zee TV, has completed 25 years. Marking this feat, Zee TV will present 'Ek Desh, Ek Raag', a 25-hour Live-athon digital music concert on 24th May 2020, Saturday. The main aim in conducting this programme is to use music as the anchor in uniting people in the critical times of the coronavirus pandemic. Famous singers across India will be live streaming over 350 performances from their homes on 10 Zee Facebook pages. During the live-athon, viewers can lend their hand for the people who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by contributing to GiveIndia, India's largest platform through an active 'Donate' link.
The programme 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' has provided the platform for many singers to rise to fame. The programme has also completed 12 seasons in the Telugu market. In ZEE Telugu, 'Oke Desham, Oke Raagam' will be aired on Saturday, 24th May at 7:00 PM. Popular singers, musicians and lyricists of Tollywood including Vijay Prakash, Chandra Bose, Koti, Malgudi Shubha, Anurag Kulkarni, Satya Yamini, Sahithi, Revanth, Parnika, Deepthi Madhuri, Hema Chandra, Sri Krishna and Sai Deva Harsha are going to come together to perform as a part of this initiative.
Hema Chandra and Sravana Bhargavi are going to host the Live-athon. The other singers who are going to participate in the Live-athon are Anjana Sowmya, Saketh, Madhu Priya, Roll Rida, Mangli, Lipsika, Ramya Behara and Shanmukha Priya.
