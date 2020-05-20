HYDERABAD: Tollywood young hero, Manchu Manoj turns a year older today (May 20). The son of the legendary hero, Mohan Babu stepped into the movie industry as a child artiste with the film, ‘Major Chandrakanth’. He made his debut as a hero with the movie, ‘Donga Dongadi’ in 2004. Later he acted in various films. Manchu Manoj loves to experiment with his roles and doesn't care about the hits and the flops.
Manchu Lakshmi, the sister of Manchu Manoj took to her Twitter and tweeted as 'Midnight Cake Cutting'. She wished her dear brother a very happy birthday. In the photo, one could see Mohan Babu, his wife, and Manchu Lakshmi feeding cake to Manchu Manoj. Here is the tweet.
On the professional front, putting all the speculations regarding his career-end to rest, this man bounced back with ‘Aham Brahmasmi’ movie. The shooting of the film has been stopped due to the coronavirus stimulated lockdown. Be it his personal life or the professional one, he saw many ups and downs and now, Manchu Manoj emerged with more energy to prove his stamina on the big screen.
Celebrities from Tollywood wished Manchu Manoj on his special day. Here are the tweets.