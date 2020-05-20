HYDERABAD: Tollywood Young Tiger, Jr. NTR is turning 37 today (May 20th). A very special day for not only his family but also for his fans. Every year, fans make it a point to celebrate Tarak's birthday with much extravaganza.
But, this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, no birthday celebrations for the 'Janatha Garage' hero. Jr. NTR urged his fans not to celebrate his birthday and said that, "Every year, the love and affection shown by you all on the occasion of my birthday is something that I truly cherish. But this year, the biggest and the most valuable gift that you can give me is to stay home and stay safe."
Fans are sending the birthday wishes to Tarak through social media. Like many other fans, Tollywood hero, Vishwak Sen is also a fan of Young Tiger. The ‘Falaknuma Das’ hero took to his Twitter and released a rap song. Here is the song, check it out.