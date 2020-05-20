HYDERABAD: Tollywood hero Ram Charan wished Jr. NTR on his birthday (May 20th) by sharing an unseen photo on his social media. Charan and Tarak share a cool bond and for the first time, two biggies have come together for the celluloid, RRR. 'Baahubali' filmmaker, SS Rajamouli is the captain of the ship and the movie is made on an insane budget of Rs. 400 crore.

On Ram Charan's birthday, the team RRR has planned a surprise and released the first look video of Ram Charan titled 'Bheem For Ramaraju'. It was simply superb and needless to say about how fans went gaga over the video. The voiceover of NTR added to the video. Now, on Jr. NTR's birthday, fans expected, 'Ramaraju For Bheem'. But, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the makers of the movie couldn't release any glimpse of Jr.NTR from RRR and this has disappointed the fans.

Ram Charan took to his Twitter and tweeted that, "Happy Birthday to my dear brother! I know I owe you a return gift. But, I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await...". So, let us wait and see what's in stores for the fans. Here is the post. Just have a look at it.