HYDERABAD: Jr. NTR is one of the most loved actors in Tollywood and today (May 20th) he is celebrating his 37th birthday. The ‘RRR’ hero is not only a talented star but he is also a phenomenal dancer and singer. He hosted Bigg Boss Season 1 Telugu and emerged out as the best television presenter. The 'Student No.1' hero has faced many debacles in his career but he never went low. He learned from his failures and created history with his films.
Besides acting, the ‘Temper’ hero is also known for his humble nature. Tarak won the hearts of the people and enjoys a huge fan base in the south. The ‘Jai Lava Kusa’ actor is a lovely husband to his wife Pranathi and a doting father to his children, Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. Today, everyone is wishing the handsome hero, ‘A Very Happy Birthday’ and we at ‘Sakshi Post’ also wish him a great happy birthday. Here are the tweets from the celebs and fans.
Hero Kalyan Ram took to his Twitter and tweeted as ‘Happy Birthday Nanna’. Isn’t the photo so nice?
Khushbu Sundar tweeted as, “wishing you a very very happy birthday..may you be blessed forever with success, happiness and good health. Continue mesmerizing us with your talent and smile. Loads of love from one of your diehard fans.”
Here are a few more tweets from the fans of Jr. NTR