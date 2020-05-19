HYDERABAD: Just a couple of hours to go for the birthday of Jr. NTR. Fans are eagerly waiting for the first look poster of Jr. NTR from the magnum opus movie, ‘RRR’. However, the team of RRR has disappointed all and sundry by announcing that they are unable to release the special video on the occasion of Tarak's birthday.

The makers of the movie, ‘RRR’ tweeted that, “As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of Jr. NTR to give you all a treat on his birthday! And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion. We don’t want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us!"

Jr. NTR also took to his Twitter and requested the fans not to celebrate his birthday this year as the country is fighting against COVID-19. He released a statement that reads, "I am also aware that many of you are disappointed about the lack of a first look or a teaser from RRR. Believe me when I say that the team is as disappointed as you are. They have worked extremely hard and tried to come up with something worthy of the film. But social distancing guidelines and restrictions prevented the team from getting it done.”

Now, a piece of good news for all the fans of Tarak. Tollywood young hero, ‘Falaknuma Das’ fame Vishwak Sen planned a surprise for Jr. NTR. He took to his Twitter and announced the news. Here is the tweet.