HYDERABAD: Namrata Shirodkar is making us fall in love with Mahesh, Sitara and Gautam, time and again. She is making the fans eagerly wait for her posts on Instagram. Thanks to Namrata as we are getting a chance to look at the cute photos and videos of Mahesh's family.
Namrata and Mahesh, tagged as one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood. They are proud parents to Sitara and Gautam. Namrata and Mahesh give enough time for their kids and they bring out the unseen emotions of the parents.
Namrata has posted a video in which Mahesh and Gautam were seen playing 'blink and you lose' game. In this game, two participants need to stare at each other's eyes without blinking their eyes. Gautam and Mahesh were seen laughing and they were unable to control their laughter. Just have a look at the video here and it is so funny.
Namrata also posted a photo in which one could see Mahesh and Sitara chilling out at the swimming pool. She called Mahesh and Sitara as ‘Water Babies’. Here is the post.
On the career front, Mahesh teamed up with Geetha Govindam's filmmaker Parasuram for his next project. It is said that Parasuram is fine-tuning the script for Mahesh's movie. The ‘Solo’ director in an interview said that after watching the 'Okkadu' movie in 2003, he decided to direct films. He further added that after many years, his dream has been fulfilled.