HYDERABAD: Namrata Shirodkar is making us fall in love with Mahesh, Sitara and Gautam, time and again. She is making the fans eagerly wait for her posts on Instagram. Thanks to Namrata as we are getting a chance to look at the cute photos and videos of Mahesh's family.

Namrata and Mahesh, tagged as one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood. They are proud parents to Sitara and Gautam. Namrata and Mahesh give enough time for their kids and they bring out the unseen emotions of the parents.

Namrata has posted a video in which Mahesh and Gautam were seen playing 'blink and you lose' game. In this game, two participants need to stare at each other's eyes without blinking their eyes. Gautam and Mahesh were seen laughing and they were unable to control their laughter. Just have a look at the video here and it is so funny.