Red movie is ready for release but unfortunately like many A listers, the movie release has also been postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown.

Now with rumours of films being released in OTT platforms Ram's 'Random thoughts' has many wondering whether he is also mulling the thought of releasing it on the digital platform.

Meanwhile Tollywood sources are confused about the intention behind Ram's tweet.

Kishore Thirumala directs RED that stars Ram Pothineni who will be seen in two different roles. The film also stars Nivedita Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amrita Iyer as the heroines. Ravi kishore is producing the movie under the banner of Sri Sravanthi Movies which is also Ram's home banner, so we need to wait for an official confirmation whether the movie would hit the large screens or go the digital way.

Ram was last seen in ‘iSmart Shankar’ directed by Puri Jagganadh and the film turned out to be blockbuster. This is the third time for Ram and Kishore Tirumala after Nenu Shailaja and Vunnadi Okkate Zindagi, to join hands for their third venture-RED.

The teaser which was released a couple of days ago where. Nivetha Pethuraj is seen as a police officer in the film.

Ram Pothineni took to his social media and posted the video of the teaser of ‘Dinchak Song’. He captioned the video as, “ I had a blast on sets filming this..I’m sure you guys will have a blast at the theatres watching this.”

Also Read: Ram Pothineni Birthday Special: Dinchak Song Teaser From ‘Red’ Is Out!