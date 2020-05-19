HYDERABAD: Tollywood hero, Naveen Chandra impressed the Telugu movie lovers with his film, 'Andala Rakshasi'. He won critical acclaim for his performance in the movie and later acted in various Telugu and Tamil movies. He was last seen in 28 Degrees Celsius.

Now, the news is that the actor has come in front of the audience with his next film, ‘Bhanumathi Ramakrishna’. The trailer was released and it looked cool. The movie was written and directed by Srikanth Nagothi and bankrolled by Yaswanth Mulukutla. Shravan Bharadwaj composed music.

The three minute nine seconds video opens with heroine mouthing the dialogue that her father loves his mother very much, so she was named after his mother’s name 'Bhanumathi'. Then comes the heroine Salony Luthra. She says that 'Life is nothing but the choices we make...'. A background song plays when Naveen Chandra makes his entry in the middle of the trailer. The BGM is so soothing.

We think that the director wants to show the female lead as a strong and powerful lady to justify the name that has been given to the heroine. We all know Bhanumathi, a legendary actress, known as the female superstar of Telugu cinema. She donned the hat of a director, music director, singer, producer, songwriter, and book writer in the South Indian film industry.

On an overall note, the trailer is interesting. Here is the video, just give a look at it.