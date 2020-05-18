HYDERABAD: Tollywood heroine Payal Rajput is not leaving any stone unturned to grab the attention from all the quarters even during this lockdown period. It's more than 50 days, the actress is not taking part in any shooting. She kept herself busy by accepting some challenges that roll on social media like Pillow Challenge, News Paper Dress Challenge, etc.

Now, the 'RX100' heroine has tried her best to pass a message through a short film titled 'A Writer'. It is 16 minutes long short film and was shot in just 24 hours. Saurabh Dhingra, Payal Rajput's alleged boyfriend has directed the short film and the story is all about domestic violence.

The other day, Payal released the poster and captioned it as, " Quarantine Special. A Writer... ‘A Writer’ doesn't just tell a story, she lives it! Every day I miss being in front of the camera. Thanks Saurabh Dhingra for beautiful short movie. I hope you will enjoy it, dedicated to all my fans.”

Payal played the role of 'Priya', a writer in the short film. She acted sans makeup in the film. Here is the video. Check it out.