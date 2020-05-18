HYDERABAD: The year 2020 is definitely the scariest year, right! Yes. The entire globe is facing an uncertain situation. The lockdown is being imposed in different parts across the country.

All the film stars, sports stars, and other business professionals are staying at home. Megastar Chiranjeevi is also locked inside his home. He made his entry into social media recently and within a few days, he mastered the art of grabbing the attention of the netizens. He is not keeping quiet during these lockdown days, he is enjoying his quarantine life along with his family.

Chiru took to his Twitter and posted a photo and tweeted as, 'Times change... Things remain same to same... He made a collage of two photos; On one photo we could see, 'Joyful holiday in America 1990' and on the other, he wrote as 'Jail ful holiday in Corona 2020'. In both the photos, Megastar was cooking and Surekha was standing behind him carrying a box. We think Chiru wanted to create the picture again. So, both of them were seen in the same coloured outfits in the recent photo as well . This proves Megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha are one of the enviable couples in Tollywood. Here is the post, have a look at it.